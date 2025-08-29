Police killing sparks Indonesia unrest in first major test for Prabowo presidency

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesians protested at sites across Jakarta on Friday (Aug 29) over the death of a civilian hit by a police vehicle, triggering calls for police reform in the first major test for President Prabowo Subianto's nearly year-old government.

The civilian, a motorcycle ride-sharing driver, was hit at the site of violent clashes on Thursday near parliament as police sought to disperse demonstrators protesting about a number of issues, including lawmakers' pay and education funding.

The protests on Friday afternoon in the capital of Southeast Asia's largest economy prompted a number of schools to allow students to leave early and banks and businesses to ask employees to work from home. The military has been deployed in some areas, visuals broadcast by local media showed.

Drivers, students in colourful jackets and Indonesians from other walks of life descended on the country's parliament and police headquarters in Jakarta to stage protests on Friday, throwing rocks at the gates and chanting "Killer! Killer!"