Commentary: North Korea's Kim Jong Un is building warships his grandfather never could - but to what end?

BOSTON, Massachusetts: When a warship capsized as it was being launched at a North Korean shipyard in May - the debacle watched by leader Kim Jong Un - it was easy to miss the main message. North Korea is pursuing its most ambitious naval modernisation project in years.

The capsized ship, righted a few weeks later, was the second of a new Choe Hyon Class destroyer, the country’s biggest ever warship. North Korea aims to build a third destroyer by October 2026, with Kim pledging to deploy two additional Choe Hyon Class destroyers every year.

North Korea has long desired to modernise its navy. However, its past efforts centred on developing nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Its conventional naval forces had been largely neglected due to the regime directing resources toward nuclear and missile development as well as the land forces.

The navy still relies on about 60 diesel coastal and mini submarines, the majority of which date back to the 1960s and 1970s, while its surface forces comprise only small patrol vessels and corvettes for operations along the coastline, not to project power far from the shore. These vessels have long been considered no match for the South Korean navy.