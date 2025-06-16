Commentary: Iran will only be more determined to go nuclear now

BUSAN, South Korea: Israel launched an unprecedented attack on military and nuclear targets across Iran on Friday (Jun 13), keeping up strikes over the weekend as it seeks to stop Tehran’s halting nuclearisation effort.

But the strikes tell every power considering nuclear weapons something else: to build them as rapidly as possible and in secret.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the attack as a preemptive strike – implying that Iran was on the cusp of attacking Israel. But it should be better understood as preventive, a first strike far in advance of a problem which ostensibly looms as an existential threat.

There is little evidence that Iran was about to strike, nor that Iran currently has a nuclear weapon. Importantly, if it did, Israel almost certainly would not have used force.

For anti-Western rogue states particularly, the lesson of this weekend is the same as that of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi’s downfall: If you have nuclear weapons, you will not be attacked. The best defence against American or Western action is to nuke up and never denuclearise, no matter what they offer.