Snap Insight: Three responses to watch after Israel’s strikes on Iran

SINGAPORE: Israel’s attacks on Iran early Friday (Jun 13) morning should not come as a surprise: With proxy forces Hamas and Hezbollah neutered by events in the past year, Iran’s position in the region has been severely undermined.

When Israel and Iran exchanged strikes in April 2024, the first time both sides had directly targeted each other, Tehran absorbed a body blow: Israel knocked out key installations, including air defence ones, but the Iranian response was ineffective. Most of its missiles and drones were either intercepted or caused minor damage.

Then, when Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad was deposed in December 2024, Tehran found itself in an even worse position: The land route through which arms made their way to Lebanon was effectively closed.

Since then, Israel has been champing at the bit, recognising that there might never be a better time to set back Iran’s nuclear programme.