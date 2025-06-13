Logo
World

Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran
World

Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran

Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on US President Donald Trump's State Department budget request for the Department of State, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

13 Jun 2025 09:33AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2025 09:34AM)
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran late on Thursday (Jun 13) not to respond to Israeli strikes by hitting American bases, saying Washington was not involved.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

Israel announced strikes on Iran, where loud explosions were heard, hours after US President Donald Trump publicly said they should not do so.

Trump had said that Israel would ruin chances for a peacefully negotiated solution, which he said was close.

A sixth round of talks over Tehran's nuclear programme had been scheduled between the United States and Iran on Sunday in Oman.

"Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence," Rubio said, without offering support or criticism of the strikes by the close US ally.

"President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners," he said.

Source: AFP/ec
