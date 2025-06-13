Israel launches strikes on Iran as Netanyahu warns of further attacks

JERUSALEM: Israel carried out strikes against Iran on Friday (Jun 13), targeting its nuclear plant and military sites, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of further attacks.

Explosions were heard on Friday morning in the Iranian capital, state TV reported, adding that Iran's air defence were at "100 per cent operational capacity".

Iranian state media confirmed the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.

"This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat," Netanyahu said in a video statement, naming the operation "Rising Lion".

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility at Natanz ... We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," he said, adding that Israel had also hit Iranian nuclear scientists "working on the Iranian bomb".

"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Netanyahu said.

Israel declared a state of emergency, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying that retaliatory action from Tehran was possible following the operation.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Katz said.

A witness in Nantanz city said multiple explosions were heard near the facility, and a senior Iranian official told Reuters that the country's leadership was holding a top security meeting.