UN watchdog: Iran in breach of nuclear obligations, tensions rise with US and Israel

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jun 12) that an Israeli strike on Iran "could very well happen," though he stopped short of calling it imminent, as tensions rose over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the United Nations' atomic watchdog declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

Trump said he preferred a peaceful solution but warned that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. His remarks followed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' ruling against Iran – the first such move in nearly two decades – and Tehran’s subsequent threat to escalate its nuclear activity.

DIPLOMATIC PUSH CONTINUES

Despite the heightened rhetoric, US and Iranian officials are set to meet for a sixth round of talks in Oman on Sunday, aimed at reining in Iran’s uranium enrichment programme. Oman confirmed it would host the talks, according to American and Omani officials.

But Trump said the US had moved personnel out of the region due to potential security threats. "It could be a dangerous place," he said. Multiple US officials said Israel had stepped up preparations to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, though no final decision had been made.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’d love to avoid the conflict,” he added, noting Iran would need to make greater concessions at the negotiating table.