Commentary: What Assad regime collapse in Syria means for Russia and Iran

SINGAPORE: No doubt policymakers in Tehran and Moscow are asking who lost Syria. In a tectonic rewrite of the Middle East’s geopolitical map, Bashar al-Assad was ousted on Sunday (Dec 8) after 24 years as president, leaving his principal backers struggling to limit their losses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to preempt the debate by firing Sergei Kisel, the commander of Russian forces in Syria, a week earlier – as soon as the rebels captured Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city. The Kremlin has since confirmed that Putin personally decided to grant asylum to Assad and his family, who fled the capital Damascus for Moscow.

Similarly, Iran quickly contacted the new rebel leadership to prevent what one official described as “a hostile trajectory" between the two countries. Iran’s state television said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the largest, best-armed rebel group, had guaranteed there would be no disturbance to the Sayyida Zeinab and Sayyida Ruqayya Shiite Muslim shrines in Damascus.

"The main concern for Iran is whether Assad's successor will push Syria away from Tehran's orbit,” said a second Iranian official.

The end of Assad’s reign is an existential threat to Iran, less so to Russia. That was evident in the contrast between the ransacking of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the calm around Russia's Hmeimim air base and Tartus naval facility.