Snap Insight: Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is more bad news for Gaza

Hezbollah has recognised this. For all the thousands of rockets it has fired at Israel, it has done little damage.

Instead, it invited a devastating response that has left it shorn of much of its capabilities, and bereft of its leadership. This has led it to turn its back on its vow to keep fighting Israel for as long as the war in Gaza continued. Hezbollah is also a political entity, and knows that it is not particularly popular — a situation that could worsen the longer Israel rains destruction on southern Lebanon.

For Iran, too, there has been a glimmer of recognition of the changed situation on the ground: Hezbollah takes its cue from Tehran, and there is little doubt that a ceasefire would not have been achieved had its masters opposed it.

HOW LONG WILL CEASEFIRE HOLD?

Things get murkier when it comes to the question of whether the ceasefire will hold. In announcing the truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear that the country was “preserving full military freedom of action” if any parts of the agreement were violated.

It is worth examining the details of the ceasefire as they become clearer – the text of the deal has not been published. What stands out is what Israel would consider a violation: It does not simply include more attacks. Even if Hezbollah seeks “to arm itself”, Mr Netanyahu said, Israel will respond.