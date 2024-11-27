What we know about the US-brokered truce ending Israel-Hezbollah fighting

MONITORING MECHANISM

One of the sticking points in the final days leading to the ceasefire's conclusion was how it would be monitored, Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

A pre-existing tripartite mechanism between the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Lebanese army and the Israeli army would be expanded to include the US and France, with the US chairing the group, Bou Saab said.

Israel would be expected to flag possible breaches to the monitoring mechanism. France and the US together would determine whether a violation had taken place, an Israeli official and a Western diplomat told Reuters.

Biden said that the US and its allies would "provide the necessary assistance to make sure this deal is implemented fully and effectively".

However, that does not mean US boots on the ground, he said.

Instead, "if Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defence consistent with international law", Biden stated.

UNILATERAL ISRAELI STRIKES

Israeli officials have insisted that the Israeli army would continue to strike Hezbollah if it identified threats to its security, including transfers of weapons and military equipment to the group.

An Israeli official told Reuters that US envoy Amos Hochstein, who negotiated the agreement, had given assurances directly to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel could carry out such strikes on Lebanon.

Netanyahu said in a televised address after the security Cabinet met that Israel would strike Hezbollah if it violated the deal.

The official said Israel would use drones to monitor movements on the ground in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials say that provision is not in the deal that it agreed, and that it would oppose any violations of its sovereignty.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEBANON?

Given that "Hezbollah is extremely weak at this moment, both militarily and politically", the ceasefire presents "the opportunity for Lebanon to reestablish its sovereignty over its territory", the US official said.

"Over the next 60 days, the Lebanese Army and the State Security Forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again," Biden stated in his comments, calling it a "new start" for Lebanon.

WHAT DOES THE DEAL MEAN FOR GAZA?

The ceasefire in Lebanon could become "a stepping stone towards getting a ceasefire deal in Gaza and bringing the hostages home", the US official said.

In large part that will be because the Palestinian militant group Hamas - which attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, prompting the invasion of Gaza - will realize that "Hezbollah has decided to abandon them and delink the two conflicts", he said.

"There's no one coming for their support anymore. I think that's a powerful change of reality on the ground ... If anyone in Hamas thought that there was broad support for their cause, I think today they have learned that that is not the case," the official said.