Commentary: Why Singapore PM Wong's recent comments on Israel actions in Gaza are significant

SINGAPORE: Last week, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Israel’s restriction of aid into Gaza may be a “likely breach of international humanitarian law” that “cannot be justified”. The comments were the strongest so far by Singapore’s leadership since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct 7, 2023, and Israel’s response.

Beyond the language, the fact that Mr Wong made those comments at a joint press conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron was significant: Of late, Mr Macron had himself emphasised that Europe should “harden its collective position” on Israel, including affording official recognition for a Palestinian state.

This has come on the back of steps taken by the United Kingdom and Canada to denounce Israel’s latest military offensive in Gaza, including the threat of “concrete actions”.

Perhaps what has raised eyebrows the most was German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s recent comment that he could “no longer understand” what goal Israel was aiming to achieve with its latest Gaza offensive. It was a clear break from Germany’s longstanding “reason of state” – a special responsibility for Israel on account of the horrors perpetrated against European Jews by the Nazis.

These actions point to a growing consensus internationally – even in the West – that Israel should not be given carte blanche in Gaza. But where do statements end, and actions begin?