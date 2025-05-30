Israel may be breaching international law by restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Israel may be breaching international law by restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (May 30).

Speaking in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of the latter's state visit to Singapore, Mr Wong said: "We have always said that Israel had a right to defend itself. Unfortunately, Israel's response has gone too far and its actions have caused terrible humanitarian disaster; and the restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian supplies are completely unacceptable.

"In our opinion, it may even be a likely breach of international humanitarian law. So it cannot be justified," he added.

Earlier in May, Israel partially ended an 11-week long aid blockade on Gaza. Limited amount of relief has entered via the United Nations or the United States-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"We join countries around the world to call for an immediate ceasefire; for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid; for the protection of civilians; and also for the return of hostages," said Mr Wong on Friday.

"Beyond the current crisis itself, Singapore also supports the right of the Palestinian people to their own homeland. This has to be done as part of a negotiated two-state solution, because that is the only way for a comprehensive, just and durable solution to this long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict."

The Prime Minister noted international efforts on these fronts, including a United Nations conference which France and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting from June 17 to 20. It aims to lay out the parameters for a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel's security.

Singapore will participate in this conference and join the international community to work towards a durable solution, Mr Wong added.