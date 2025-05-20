Singapore calls for immediate ceasefire, resumption of aid as Gaza violence escalates

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Tuesday (May 20) called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as Israel intensified attacks across the territory.

"Singapore calls for the immediate full resumption of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. All remaining hostages held by Hamas should be released immediately," said a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman.

The comments came after Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of people on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to take control of the Gaza Strip, despite mounting international pressure to stop military operations and allow aid deliveries.

On Monday, Israel's military said that its expansion of military operations in Gaza would include displacing "most" residents of the Palestinian territory.

The United Nations and aid organisations have repeatedly warned of the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground, with famine again looming after more than two months of a total Israeli blockade.

MFA's spokesperson added that Singapore has "consistently called for all parties in the conflict to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure that all civilians are kept out of harm’s way.

"Civilian infrastructure including medical facilities, as well as medical workers, must be accorded due protection."

Israel allowed nine trucks into Gaza on Monday, with the United Nations saying on Tuesday it had received permission from Israel for about 100 aid trucks to enter.

Singapore also reiterated its support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with UN Security Council resolutions.

"This is the only viable path to achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict," said the MFA spokesperson.

"We urge parties to refrain from unilateral actions that hinder the peace process."

"The conflict cannot be resolved by the permanent forced displacement of Palestinian civilians," the spokesperson added.