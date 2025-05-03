Israeli security cabinet backs plans to expand Gaza operation, media reports say

JERUSALEM: Israel's security cabinet approved plans for an expanded operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Friday (May 2), adding to signs that attempts to stop the fighting and return hostages held by Hamas have made no progress.

The decision came after comments from both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of the military, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir this week indicating that Israel intended to step up the campaign in Gaza.

Since the collapse of an earlier ceasefire agreement in March, Israeli troops have been carving out wide buffer zones in Gaza, squeezing the 2.3 million population into an ever narrower zone in the centre of the enclave and along the coast and shutting off the entry of aid trucks.

"As long as Hamas does not release our hostages, we will significantly deepen our military action," ynet, one of Israel's main news outlets quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the reports, which said the decision would be approved by the full cabinet on Sunday.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that while Israel was seeking the return of its hostages, of whom up to 24 are believed to be alive, its ultimate goal in Gaza remained to defeat Hamas.

"In war, there is the ultimate goal - and that ultimate goal is the victory over our enemies," he said.