Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza as criticism of Israel grows

TEL AVIV: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 50 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday (May 20), local medics said, as Israel continues its bombardment of the strip despite mounting international pressure to stop military operations and allow unimpeded deliveries of aid.
The strikes fell across Gaza, and medics said that the sites hit included two homes where women and children were among the 18 dead, and a school housing displaced families.
Israel's military, which on Monday warned those in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis to evacuate to the coast as it prepared for an "unprecedented attack", had no immediate comment.
In Gaza City, Reuters footage showed men, women and children sifting through the rubble of the Daraj neighbourhood school where they had been sheltering, and where charred pieces of clothing and a red teddy bear lay among scattered belongings.
At the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital men performed prayers over bodies wrapped in white shrouds, before carrying them to their graves.
"What is our fault? What is the fault of children? What is the fault of the women we found on the stairs with their hair and clothes torn and burned?" said Omar Ahel, who had been sheltering at the school. "By God, this is injustice."
Outside a Khan Younis hospital, Younis Abu Sahloul said his brother, sister-in-law, and their four children were killed in an airstrike that hit a nearby camp sheltering displaced Palestinians without prior warning.
Israeli strikes have killed more than 500 people in the past eight days as the military campaign has intensified, medics in Gaza say.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament he, along with the leaders of France and Canada, was "horrified" by Israel's military escalation, repeating calls for a ceasefire.
The leaders of Britain, France and Canada warned on Monday they could take "concrete actions" against Israel if it did not stop military operations in Gaza and lift restrictions on aid.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was engaged in a "war of civilisation over barbarism" and vowed it would "continue to defend itself by just means until total victory".
"EVERYTHING'S EMPTY"
Israel's ground and air war has devastated coastal territory, displacing nearly all its 2.3 million residents and killing more than 53,000, according to Gaza health authorities.
The campaign began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities near Gaza's border in October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
The war has strained Israel's relations with much of the international community and those with its closest ally, the United States, now appear to be wavering.
After Israel imposed a blockade of food and other supplies beginning Mar 2, Gaza has also been facing a critical risk of famine, a UN-backed hunger monitor said earlier this month.
On Monday, Israel allowed nine trucks into Gaza, and on Tuesday the United Nations said it had received permission from Israel for about 100 aid trucks to enter.
The UN says Gaza needs at least 500 trucks of aid and commercial goods every day. Throughout the war, trucks with aid have waited weeks and months at Gaza's border to enter.
Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, said on Tuesday there was little food left.
"Everything's empty. The warehouses, the distribution centres, they've been empty for weeks," she said, speaking from a warehouse in Jordan that she said had food for 200,000 people, which could be driven to Gaza in just a few hours.
CALL FOR "MASSIVE" AID
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told French radio on Tuesday that there was a growing call from some countries, including France, to review a long-standing association agreement with Israel. Aid must be "immediate, massive and without any hindrance," he said.
Yair Golan, former deputy chief of staff of Israel's military and current leader of the opposition centre-left Democrats party, told local Kan Radio that Israel risked becoming a pariah state.
"A sane country does not engage in combat against civilians, does not kill babies as a hobby, and does not pursue goals of population expulsion," he said.
His comments drew a sharp backlash from Netanyahu, who accused Golan of "echoing the most contemptible antisemitic blood libels" against Israel and the military.
The military issued its own statement saying that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir condemns any statement casting doubt on the values of the military and the morality of its soldiers.
Israel's leadership has insisted that it can free the hostages and dismantle Hamas through force.
Hamas has said it would release the hostages in exchange for an end to the war and the release of Palestinians in Israeli jails.