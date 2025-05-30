US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza, plan shows

A US plan for Gaza seen by Reuters on Friday (May 30), proposes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 28 Israeli hostages, alive and dead, in the first week and the release of 125 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.

The plan, which says it is guaranteed by US President Donald Trump and mediators Egypt and Qatar, includes sending aid to Gaza as soon as Hamas signs off on the ceasefire agreement.

The plan stipulates that Hamas will release the last 30 hostages once a permanent ceasefire is in place.

The White House said on Thursday that Israel has agreed to the US ceasefire proposal.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas told Reuters it was reviewing the plan and will respond on Friday or Saturday.

Deep differences between Hamas and Israel have stymied previous attempts to restore a ceasefire that broke down in March.

Israel has insisted that Hamas disarm completely and be dismantled as a military and governing force, and that all 58 hostages still held in Gaza must be returned before it will agree to end the war.

Hamas has rejected the demand to give up its weapons and says Israel must pull its troops out of Gaza and commit to ending the war.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in response to the devastating Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, that killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 Israelis taken hostage into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

The subsequent Israeli military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say, and left the enclave in ruins.