Singapore and France working together to put in place outlines of new global order: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore and France are two "like-minded" countries working together to put in place the outlines of a new global order, with the old one of decades past changing, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (May 30).

Speaking to members of the media at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Wong said both countries believe deeply in multilateralism and a rules-based global order.

But this is now "shifting" and "no one knows what the new order will be in the coming years".

“In this period of transition, it’s important that like-minded countries work together to put in place the outlines and the pillars of a new order that will ensure stability and continued shared prosperity for countries around the world,” he added.

France and Singapore are doing this not just bilaterally but also through wider initiatives involving the European Union, ASEAN and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, said Mr Wong.

“These are significant moves which I believe will help to further emphasise the principles of free trade, of the rules-based trading system, and will ensure that they are able to put in place the new pillars of multilateralism that will eventually emerge In the years to come."

Mr Macron was on the second of a two-day state visit to Singapore, which also saw a dozen agreements signed across various sectors, including on mutual extradition of fugitives and cooperation on nuclear energy. The two countries also upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.