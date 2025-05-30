Singapore and France working together to put in place outlines of new global order: PM Wong
During French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Singapore, agreements were signed across various sectors including on mutual extradition and nuclear energy.
SINGAPORE: Singapore and France are two "like-minded" countries working together to put in place the outlines of a new global order, with the old one of decades past changing, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (May 30).
Speaking to members of the media at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Wong said both countries believe deeply in multilateralism and a rules-based global order.
But this is now "shifting" and "no one knows what the new order will be in the coming years".
“In this period of transition, it’s important that like-minded countries work together to put in place the outlines and the pillars of a new order that will ensure stability and continued shared prosperity for countries around the world,” he added.
France and Singapore are doing this not just bilaterally but also through wider initiatives involving the European Union, ASEAN and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, said Mr Wong.
“These are significant moves which I believe will help to further emphasise the principles of free trade, of the rules-based trading system, and will ensure that they are able to put in place the new pillars of multilateralism that will eventually emerge In the years to come."
Mr Macron was on the second of a two-day state visit to Singapore, which also saw a dozen agreements signed across various sectors, including on mutual extradition of fugitives and cooperation on nuclear energy. The two countries also upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
ENGAGING WITH ASEAN
Asked by the media on Friday how France was looking to present itself as a "third force" in Southeast Asia amid US-China rivalry, Mr Macron said his country believes in the same values such as a world order and open trade.
“We don't want to depend on another. We want to cooperate with both as far as we can and we can cooperate for growth and prosperity and safety for our people,” he added.
The French president noted that France was also looking at how precisely to engage with ASEAN as well as Indo-Pacific states.
Responding to the same question, Mr Wong said that while there has been “a lot of focus” on the US and China, there are other major powers such as France to engage with.
“France has significant capabilities across a wide range of different areas ... but we also welcome France to do more, not just with Singapore, but also with the rest of Southeast Asia."
Singapore is the third and final stop of Mr Macron's Southeast Asia tour, following trips to Vietnam and Indonesia.
In Vietnam - his first formal visit - deals for 20 Airbus planes and cooperation on nuclear energy were signed, among others.
On Mr Macron's trip to Indonesia, France and Indonesia signed a preliminary agreement that could lead to new orders of French military equipment such as Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene submarines.
“By having these additional links for all the major powers to have stakes in Southeast Asia and Asia to work together to find win-win arrangements, we believe such a configuration makes for a stabler configuration in Asia,” Mr Wong said.
SINGAPORE AS A “STEADFAST SUPPORTER”
Mr Wong earlier spoke about France and Singapore sharing numerous common areas, including in sectors such as security, economy and energy.
“What Singapore will bring to the table as a constructive partner is that we will always be a steadfast supporter, to advance these areas of shared interest together, in order to achieve win-win outcomes for both sides.”
On Friday, other agreements were signed in the areas of security, defence, artificial intelligence, education, aviation and maritime affairs. An annual security dialogue was also established.
These agreements show the “deep and significant” levels of trust between both countries, showing that Singapore will always be a reliable, credible and steadfast partner to France, Mr Wong noted.
Singapore and France celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.
France is the first European Union member state to establish a strategic partnership with Singapore.
Singapore is also the only non-NATO country with a military presence in France, which hosts the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Advanced Jet Training Detachment at Cazaux Air Base near Bordeaux.
Later on Friday, the French president will deliver the keynote speech at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest forum on security and defence.