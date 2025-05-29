French President Macron and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong visit Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, try local fare

SINGAPORE: French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong jostled with dinner crowds at Lau Pau Sat on Thursday (May 29), the first of Mr Macron's two-day state visit to Singapore.

The two country leaders arrived at the downtown food centre slightly after 9pm and were joined by their wives, Mrs Brigitte Macron and Ms Loo Tze Lui.

Mr Macron and Mr Wong were swamped with wefie requests every few steps, but patiently took some photos and had brief conversations with some patrons.