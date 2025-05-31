Faishal Ibrahim 'agrees with' ex-Israeli PM that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza
"It pains me to say this, considering Israel's contributions to Singapore in our early years. But I think we need to be frank," said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.
SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on Saturday (May 31) that he agreed with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert's view that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.
Mr Olmert was Israel's prime minister between 2006 and 2009, and was succeeded by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the country's current leader. He had penned an opinion piece for Israeli news outlet Haaretz titled "Enough Is Enough. Israel Is Committing War Crimes".
Associate Professor Faishal said: "I have often shared my views about the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert himself has said Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.
"It pains me to say this, considering Israel's contributions to Singapore in our early years. But I think we need to be frank. I fear an increasing number of people worldwide will agree with Mr Olmert, including myself."
He was speaking at Changi Airport during an event to send off pilgrims to the annual Haj in Mecca.
"DEEPLY PAINFUL" SITUATION
"In recent years, the focus in the Middle East has been Palestine," Assoc Prof Faishal said, adding: "The situation there, especially in Gaza, is deeply painful. The suffering of the Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories, including children, is unbearable."
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday that Israel may be breaching international law by restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza.
In a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mr Wong said that Israel's response to the Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023, had "gone too far" and that its actions had caused a "terrible humanitarian disaster".
"In our opinion, it may even be a likely breach of international humanitarian law. So it cannot be justified," he said.
Assoc Prof Faishal said: "(Mr Wong) said plainly that Israel has gone too far in its actions.
"In particular, the restrictions it has imposed on the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Gaza are completely unacceptable. In the opinion of the Singapore government, Israel's actions are likely to be in breach of international humanitarian law."
Assoc Prof Faishal also noted that the government had joined other countries in strongly urging an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilian lives, the return of hostages and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.
He added that he was "thankful that leaders like Madam Halimah Yacob have spoken about the crisis in Gaza and have helped all Singaporeans think of the tragedy with compassion and grace".