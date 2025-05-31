Faishal Ibrahim 'agrees with' ex-Israeli PM that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza

SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on Saturday (May 31) that he agreed with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert's view that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.

Mr Olmert was Israel's prime minister between 2006 and 2009, and was succeeded by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the country's current leader. He had penned an opinion piece for Israeli news outlet Haaretz titled "Enough Is Enough. Israel Is Committing War Crimes".

Associate Professor Faishal said: "I have often shared my views about the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert himself has said Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.

"It pains me to say this, considering Israel's contributions to Singapore in our early years. But I think we need to be frank. I fear an increasing number of people worldwide will agree with Mr Olmert, including myself."

He was speaking at Changi Airport during an event to send off pilgrims to the annual Haj in Mecca.