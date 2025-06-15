Logo
World

Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

Israel and Iran strike at each other in new wave of attacks

Tracers are seen in Tel Aviv during a missile attack on Jun 14, 2025. (Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

15 Jun 2025 06:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEL AVIV: Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other late on Saturday (Jun 14), stoking fears of a wider conflict after Israel expanded its surprise campaign against its main rival with a strike on the world's biggest gas field.

Tehran called off nuclear talks that Washington had said were the only way to halt Israel's bombing, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.

Israel's military said on Saturday that more missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, and it was working to intercept them. It also said it was attacking military targets in Tehran. Iranian state television said Iran had launched missiles and drones at Israel.

Several projectiles were visible in the night sky over Jerusalem late on Saturday. Air raid sirens did not sound in the city, but were heard in the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Israel's ambulance service said 14 people were injured, including one critically, at a two-storey house in northern Israel following an Iranian missile strike. Israeli media reported that one person had been killed in the strike.

People take shelter in Israel during sirens warning of incoming fire from Iran, in Jerusalem, Jun 14, 2025. (Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

US President Donald Trump had warned Iran of worse to come, but said it was not too late to halt the Israeli campaign if Tehran accepted a sharp downgrading of its nuclear programme.

A round of US-Iran nuclear talks due to be held in Oman on Sunday was cancelled, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying the discussions could not take place while Iran was being subjected to Israel's "barbarous" attacks.

In the first apparent attack to hit Iran's energy infrastructure, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Iran partially suspended production at the world's biggest gas field after an Israeli strike caused a fire there on Saturday.

The South Pars field, offshore in Iran's southern Bushehr province, is the source of most of the gas produced in Iran.

Fears about potential disruption to the region's oil exports had already driven up oil prices 9 per cent on Friday even though Israel spared Iran's oil and gas on the first day of its attacks.

An Iranian general, Esmail Kosari, said on Saturday that Tehran was reviewing whether to close the Strait of Hormuz controlling access to the Gulf for tankers.

This screengrab taken from Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shows a refinery in Iran's South Pars gas field after it was struck by an Israeli drone in Kangan, in Iran's Bushehr province, Jun 14, 2025. (Image: IRIB via AP)

IRAN SAYS SCORES KILLED

Iran said 78 people were killed on the first day of Israel's campaign, and scores more on the second, including 60 when a missile brought down a 14-storey apartment block in Tehran, where 29 of the dead were children.

Iran had launched its own retaliatory missile volley on Friday night, killing at least three people in Israel.

With Israel saying its operation could last weeks, and Netanyahu urging Iran's people to rise up against their Islamic clerical rulers, fears have grown of a regional conflagration dragging in outside powers.

B’Tselem, a leading Israeli human rights organization, said on Saturday that instead of exhausting all possibilities for a diplomatic resolution, Israel’s government had chosen to start a war that puts the entire region in danger.

Tehran has warned Israel's allies that their military bases in the region would come under fire too if they helped shoot down Iranian missiles.

However, 20 months of war in Gaza and a conflict in Lebanon last year have decimated Tehran's strongest regional proxies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, reducing its options for retaliation. 

Israel sees Iran's nuclear programme as a threat to its existence, and said the bombardment was designed to avert the last steps to production of a nuclear weapon.

Tehran insists the programme is entirely civilian and that it does not seek an atomic bomb. However the UN nuclear watchdog reported it this week as violating obligations under the global non-proliferation treaty.

Source: Reuters/ac

