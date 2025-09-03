Paramount to make live-action Call Of Duty movie

Paramount, the Hollywood studio recently acquired by the software billionaire Ellison family, will make a movie based on the wildly popular Call Of Duty video games, it announced Tuesday (Sep 2).

Scion David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, assumed control of Paramount last month and is overseeing a major effort to revitalise the storied but ailing studio behind Top Gun and The Godfather.

First-person-shooter series Call Of Duty is one of the world's best-selling game franchises, having sold 500 million copies. It is played monthly by more than 100 million people.

"As a lifelong fan of Call Of Duty, this is truly a dream come true," said David Ellison, in a statement.

The Call Of Duty games are made by Activision-Blizzard, which was itself purchased by Microsoft in 2023 for US$69 billion, in the sector's biggest takeover.

There have been more than 30 Call Of Duty game titles overall, since it debuted in 2003.

The most recent major instalment, 2024's Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, was set in the 1990s, with a security team on a mission to target a US senator and gain access to a top-secret site in Washington.