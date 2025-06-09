Singaporean driver nabbed in Johor Bahru following viral road rage incident

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man has been arrested on Sunday (Jun 8) following a road rage incident in Malaysia’s Johor Bahru that has gone viral online.

The man will remain in remand for another four days until Jun 12, Johor Bahru Utara police chief Balveer Singh told the media on Monday.

Officers from the North Johor Bahru District Police responded at 3pm on Saturday to a police report filed by a Malaysian couple, shortly after the incident happened that afternoon at around 2.39pm.

Balveer also released a statement on Sunday evening confirming that the Johor Bahru police arrested a 40-year-old Singaporean man at around 6.20pm on Sunday in response to the police report.

“The suspect does not have a criminal record and tested negative for drugs,” said Balveer, in the official police statement.

The case will be investigated under Section 426 of the Penal Code, for mischief and damaging property and Section 509 of the Penal Code, for insult of modesty.

There were no injuries reported, with only some damage to the car as a result of the incident. The police also seized several items as part of the arrest, according to Balveer’s statement.

According to the Johor police statement, a Malaysian couple were driving a BMW car around the Tun Aminah area in Skudai, Johor, when they were horned at several times by a driver who was driving a Singapore-registered Toyota Corolla Altis.



The incident has gained widespread attention across social media, after Facebook user Vicky Sing posted clips of what she said was an incident involving her, her boyfriend and another car in the Sutera Mall vicinity.



One of the clips posted on Saturday at 4.29pm shows a dent on the front right side panel of a car while in other clips, two men could be seen arguing, with one of the men also kicking a car.



The videos have since gone viral, attracting almost 400 000 views, and over 1,400 comments. The post also included videos of the altercation, as well as pictures of the Singaporean man and his car.



CNA has reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.