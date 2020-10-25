India's COVID-19 cases keep downturn with 50,000 infections

NEW DELHI: India’s daily COVID-19 cases have dropped to nearly 50,000, maintaining a downturn over the last few weeks.

The Health Ministry said 50,129 new cases have taken the overall tally to nearly 7.9 million on Sunday (Oct 25). It also reported 578 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising total fatalities to 118,534.



India’s active coronavirus cases were below 700,000 across the country and almost 7.1 million people had recovered, the health ministry added.

India is second to the United States with the largest outbreak of the coronavirus. Last month, India hit a peak of nearly 100,000 cases in a single day, but since then daily cases have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third.

Some experts say the decline in cases suggests that the virus may have finally reached a plateau but others question the testing methods. India is relying heavily on antigen tests, which are faster but less accurate than traditional RT-PCR tests.

