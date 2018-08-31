Singapore to help Myanmar boost trauma care

YANGON: Singapore will be helping Myanmar improve its trauma care treatments under a new three-year training project, following the signing of an agreement on Friday (Aug 31).

The deal, which involves SingHealth, the Singapore International Foundation and the Yangon General Hospital (YGH), is set to benefit about 30,000 patients.



Advertisement

Medical staff from SingHealth will help nearly 200 of their Myanmar counterparts at YGH upgrade their skills and improve their systems for treating serious injuries. These workers will in turn pass on those skills to their colleagues in other hospitals.

Myanmar sees a large number of emergency cases resulting from traffic or work-related accidents every year.



YGH is the largest facility in Myanmar with 2,000 beds, 200 of which are set aside for trauma patients. The hospital admits about 30 such patients a day, which stretches its resources.

"One of the problems is prioritising," said project team leader and group chief risk officer at SingHealth, Professor Peter Lim.

"Since trauma is becoming such a major issue in Myanmar, it really makes sense for us to increase the number of facilities and resources that we put in this area. Rehabilitation too, because it's not enough to patch up a patient and send them home."



Apart from going through training to upgrade their skills, some staff from Yangon General Hospital will also make a study visit to Singapore, where they will learn and exchange views and knowledge with their counterparts at various hospitals and polyclinics.

Advertisement