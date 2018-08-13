Construction company fined S$44,000 for damaging water main in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A construction company was fined on Jul 3 for damaging a water main at a worksite, resulting in wastage of about 4,000 cubic metres of water - enough to fill 1.5 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

National water agency PUB said in a press release on Monday (Aug 13) that CCECC Singapore was the sub-contractor engaged by another construction firm, Hexacon Construction, to carry out works as part of the construction of an overhead bridge at Tampines Avenue 5.

The company did not apply for or obtain prior approval for exposing three buried water mains at the worksite, and failed to provide adequate protection or install proper pipe supports for the exposed water mains, PUB said.

This caused a 300mm diameter water main to dislodge at the joint on Nov 3 last year. As a result, the worksite trench was flooded and water overflowed onto the road.

Four commercial premises nearby - Tampines Bus Interchange, Eastlink Mall Food Court, Tampines Plaza and the CPF Building Branch - also had their water supply disrupted.



This was CCECC's first offence, according to PUB. The company was fined S$42,000 for damaging the water main and another S$2,000 for carrying out activities related to the water mains without PUB's approval.



For causing damage to PUB water mains with a diameter of 300mm or more, the maximum penalty is a fine of up to S$200,000, a maximum of three years' jail or both.

Under Public Utilities (Protection of Water Pipes Infrastructure) Regulations, companies have to seek prior approval from PUB before works can be carried out within the protection corridors of water mains that are at least 300mm in diameter.



Those convicted of offences under the regulations can be fined up to S$10,000, and are subject to a further fine of S$250 for every day or part of the day during which the offence continues after conviction.

