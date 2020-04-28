Migrant worker with COVID-19 who died of injuries at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital was father-of-three and family’s ‘sole breadwinner’

SINGAPORE: A migrant worker who tested positive for COVID-19 and died from multiple injuries after he was found at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital was his family’s “sole breadwinner”, a social enterprise said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

Mr Alagu Periyakarrupan, 46, succumbed to his injuries after he was found motionless at the staircase landing in the hospital at about 7.30am last Thursday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that Mr Periyakarrupan had tested positive for COVID-19 on Apr 19 and had been warded at the hospital. He was case 8190.

His death was due to "multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height, and was not due to complications from COVID-19 infection", the health ministry said a day later.

A hearing in the coroner’s court has been set for May 8. Police said on Tuesday that investigations are still ongoing and they do not suspect foul play.

Ms Dipa Swaminathan, founder of social enterprise group ItsRainingRaincoats, told CNA on Tuesday a volunteer has been in close contact with the family over the past few days.

She said the 46-year-old worker was the “sole provider” for his family, which includes his three daughters, his wife and her aged parents.

Mr Alagu Periyakarrupan's three daughters. (Photo: Family via ItsRainingRaincoats)

“Our heart goes out to them,” Ms Swaminathan said.

“Alagu’s eldest daughter is a star student and comes first in her class. We pray with everyone’s support she can finish school and university, which will take another five years.”

A volunteer arranged for Mr Periyakarrupan’s friends on the Andaman Islands to visit the family and they did, said Ms Swaminathan.

“We hope they get the support they need, at least until the eldest girl finishes her education and gets a job,” she said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the group thanked Mr Periyakarrupan for his “years of contributions” to Singapore.



According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the 46-year-old arrived in Singapore in September 2009 and had been working as a construction worker with the same employer for nearly 11 years.

He lived in a factory-converted dormitory that is operated by his employer.

"It was last inspected on Apr 12, 2020. At the time, it housed nine workers (including the deceased), fewer than the approved capacity for factory-converted dormitories," said the ministry.

"The dormitory was found to be in an acceptable condition, including cleanliness and ventilation."

MOM said last week it was working with the Hindu Endowments Board to undertake the necessary funeral arrangements for Mr Periyakarrupan, as well as with the Migrant Workers’ Centre to provide support to his family.



