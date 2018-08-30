Five more babies may have been given recalled Dumex milk formula: KKH

SINGAPORE: Five more babies from KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) may have taken the Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula that was recently recalled due to bacteria found in samples of the product.



In an update on Thursday (Aug 3), the hospital said it identified the five babies after additional checks made on all patients admitted to the hospital.

Their caregivers have been contacted and all the babies are well, said Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong, chairman of KKH's medical board.

Earlier this month, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority said it ordered a recall of a batch of Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula – Step 1 (850g), after the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was found in samples of the product.



KKH and the National University Hospital confirmed then that 13 babies had been given the recalled milk formula - 12 at KKH and one at NUH.



Those who may have been given the affected product were below six months old, the Health Ministry had said.

"The health and safety of our patients is always our primary concern," said KKH's Assoc Prof Ng on Thursday.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and our team of specialists is on standby to provide care and support."

