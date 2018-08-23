11 babies who were given recalled Dumex milk 'reported to be well': KKH

SINGAPORE: Eleven babies who were given the recalled Dumex Mamil Gold milk formula at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) are "reported to be well", the hospital said on Thursday (Aug 23).

Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the chairman of the hospital's medical board said KKH has contacted 11 of the 13 caregivers whose infants were given the milk and that it is still trying to contact the remaining two caregivers.

"KKH is closely monitoring the situation. As of now, all of the 11 children are reported to be well. Our team of medical specialists is on standby to provide care and support where necessary," said Associate Professor Ng Kee Chong.

He said the hospital has removed all tins of the implicated batch of products, and has since stopped using this brand of milk powder.

"Our top priority is the health of the babies. Should they have symptoms such as fever, poor feeding or lethargy, or if the infant feels unwell, parents and caregivers should immediately consult a doctor," Assoc Prof Ng added.

On Monday, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore announced that a batch of Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula – Step 1 (850g) was recalled after the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was found in samples of the product.



Cronobacter infections are generally rare, but they can be fatal to newborns as they may cause meningitis or sepsis.



The affected batch, which was made in Malaysia, has an expiry date of Sep 11, 2019. The batch number is 09117R1.

AVA ordered the recall of a batch of Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula - Step 1 (850g) after Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was detected in samples. (Photo: AVA)

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the milk had been used at KKH and the National University Hospital (NUH).



The ministry also said that babies who might have been given the affected milk were those below six months old, and who were admitted to the two hospitals between Aug 1 and Aug 20.



NUH said one infant might have been provided with the affected product and the father has been advised to monitor his child’s condition and seek treatment if there are symptoms.



It added that it had not received reports of its young patients experiencing any symptoms related to the recalled milk formula so far. Like KKH, it has removed the affected products from its hospital.