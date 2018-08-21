Babies at KKH, NUH may have been given recalled batch of Dumex Mamil Gold: MOH

SINGAPORE: The batch of Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula that was recently recalled by the authorities because bacteria was found had been used at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and National University Hospital (NUH), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Aug 21).

In a statement, the ministry said that babies who might have been given the affected milk formula were those below six months old, and who were admitted to KKH and NUH between Aug 1 and Aug 20.

The two hospitals are contacting parents and caregivers of the babies to advise them on what to do.

On Monday, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) announced that a batch of Dumex Mamil Gold infant milk formula – Step 1 (850g) was recalled after the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria was found in samples of the product.



Cronobacter infections are generally rare, but they can be fatal to newborns as they may cause meningitis or sepsis.



The affected batch, which was made in Malaysia, has an expiry date of Sep 11, 2019. The batch number is 09117R1.

"MOH has advised all public and private paediatrics hospitals to cease the use of the implicated product, and to notify MOH of suspected cases. We are closely monitoring the situation," the ministry said.

It added that there have been no cases of Cronobacter infection associated with the consumption of formula milk reported to MOH this year.

Parents and caregivers of babies who have consumed the implicated product should seek immediate medical treatment if their infant become unwell.



WHAT IS CRONOBACTER SAKAZAKII

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacterium found in the environment that can survive dry conditions, such as in dry food like infant formula and powdered milk.



It cannot be spread from person to person.

Infants with Cronobacter infection may show symptoms such as fever, crying, poor feeding or lethargy. Some may also develop seizures, said MOH.



The incubation period ranges from four to nine days, but could stretch up to 21 days.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

Apart from infants, the elderly and people with immunocompromised conditions may also fall seriously ill from a Cronobacter infection.