Flash floods, fallen tree as Singapore lashed by heavy rain

SINGAPORE: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Singapore on Monday (Nov 2), bringing strong gusts of wind and flash floods in certain areas.

The national water agency (PUB) had earlier cautioned members of the public of heavy rain and asked them to avoid certain areas due to the risk of flash floods as water levels in certain drains and canals reached 90 per cent.

Among the affected areas were Siang Kuang Avenue in Upper Serangoon, Lorong Lew Lian, Sims Drive, MacPherson Road, Balestier Road and Hougang Avenue 7.

View of the Singapore skyline from the Chinatown area on Nov 2, 2020.

Flash floods were also reported at Upper Paya Lebar Road and Lorong Gambir, said PUB in an update on Twitter.

A resident at Bunga Rampai Place, off Upper Paya Lebar Road, told CNA that the road along his housing area was flooded at about 3.30pm.

Photos taken by Mr Phua Yeow Meng showed a car immersed in water more than halfway up its wheel and a man with flood water up to his calf level.

Other photos of the incident showed driveways in murky waters, with rubbish bins and traffic cones toppled over.

Mr Phua said he had not expected the downpour to become so intense, and that members of his household rushed to collect their laundry and footwear as the waters rose.

Flash flood waters are seen at a residence near Upper Paya Lebar Road. (Photo: Phua Yeow Meng)

In addition to the torrential rain, motorists along MacPherson Road were blocked by a fallen tree on Monday afternoon.

Footage shared on social media showed the toppled tree lying across the road amid the heavy downpour. A post in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante said the road was blocked for motorists heading towards Paya Lebar.

The fallen tree along MacPherson road. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante)

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 4pm about an obstacle on MacPherson Road towards Tannery Road and Kallang Pudding Road, advising motorists to avoid affected lanes.

The National Parks Board (NParks) was alerted to the fallen tree at about 3.15pm. The 12m tree was then cleared by about 4.20pm.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) tweeted in an update at about 6.40pm that the weather for the rest of Monday would be cloudy, with thundery showers mainly over the north, east and central regions expected on Tuesday afternoon.

