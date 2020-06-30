GE2020: SDP faces PAP for the second time in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

SINGAPORE: It will be a straight fight between the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) for the four-member Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.



Representing the PAP is National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, leading the team comprising of Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohammad, backbencher Alex Yam and newcomer Hany Soh.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Zaqy, who previously represented Chua Chu Kang GRC, replaces Madam Halimah Yacob, who left in 2017 to stand in the Presidential Election.



He has served as grassroots adviser for the Marsiling ward of the GRC since President Halimah stepped down from her role as Member of Parliament.



Ms Soh, a director with MSC Law Corporation, replaces Mr Ong Teng Koon, who is not contesting this election after two terms as an MP.



The SDP also successfully filed nomination papers on Tuesday (Jun 3) at Chongfu School. Its team is made up of Mr Bryan Lim Boon Heng, Mr Damanhuri Abas, Mr Benjamin Pwee and Mr Khung Wai Yeen.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Lim and Mr Damanhuri stood in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC during the 2015 General Election, while Mr Khung was fielded in Bukit Panjang SMC then. All three are members of the SDP's central executive committee.



The PAP won 68.7 per cent of the vote in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in 2015.



There are 117,176 voters in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Speaking in Malay, in his post-nomination speech the SDP's Mr Damanhuri asked for voters' support at the polls.

"We are still here, we haven't gone away and we are not going to go away," he said.

In his post-nomination speech, Mr Wong from the PAP thanked residents for their votes in the last election, and asked for their support once again.

"We seek your mandate, so that we can continue this important fight against COVID-19, so that we can overcome the crisis together. So that we can work with you to secure our lives, our jobs and our future together," he said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates: https://cna.asia/telegram