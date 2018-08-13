Closure of Holland Village car parks delayed

SINGAPORE: The closure of car parks at Holland Village to make way for a new mixed-use development has been pushed back to minimise inconvenience to the public and disruption to businesses in the area, Far East Organisation has said.

The open-air car park will be kept open until the end of October while the two-storey car park will remain open until August next year, Mr Marc Boey, the director of planning and acquisitions at Far East Organisation said in a statement on Monday (Aug 13). He was also speaking on behalf of joint venture developers Sekisui House and Sino Group.



Advertisement

The closing dates of the car parks may be adjusted as the planning for the development progresses, Mr Boey added.



Two temporary pedestrian connections will also be constructed to link Holland Village to two interim car parks, with 350 lots, at Holland Drive, he said.



Both existing car parks at Holland Village offer a total of 405 lots. It was earlier reported that the car parks would be closed from Monday, the same day the developer took possession of the site.



Stirling Land Holdings, a consortium led by Far East Organisation, was awarded the tender for a 99-year-old leasehold land parcel at Holland Road in May.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Information boards and directional signs will be put up when the car parks are due to close to inform the public of the changes in traffic circulation plans for the area, according to a flyer distributed at Holland Village which was seen by Channel NewsAsia.

The two-storey carpark is expected to be demolished in September next year.



Details of a mixed-use development project at Holland Village Way. (Graphic: Commons Residential)

The new development will include a new basement car park that will provide 486 car lots and 56 motorcycle lots, according to the flyer. Its projected completion date is in 2025.



"We are committed to keeping the existing car parks open for as long as possible before construction work commences," Mr Boey said.

"We also remain keenly sensitive to the needs of the existing community. Hence, we are working hard to minimise any potential disruptions to the existing businesses and community at Holland Village."

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) had earlier distributed notices from Aug 1 informing motorists of the closure of the open-air car park.

HDB also highlighted alternative parking spots, namely the car parks opposite Blocks 18 and 21 Holland Drive, and at Block 5A Holland Close and Block 10A Holland Drive.

