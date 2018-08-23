Singapore steps up checks at border after radioactive device goes missing in Malaysia: ICA

SINGAPORE: Authorities have stepped up checks at Singapore's checkpoints after an industrial device containing radioactive material went missing in Malaysia recently.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Aug 23) that it has been monitoring the case, adding that its checkpoints have the capabilities to detect radioactive threats.

"For example, ICA officers use equipment such as scanners and handheld detectors to screen for radiation levels on cargo, vehicles and travellers entering Singapore," said an ICA spokesperson in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



The 23kg device, which contains an unknown amount of radioactive iridium,

was reported to have gone missing from a pickup truck on Aug 10. It was being transported from the town of Seremban to Shah Alam.

The missing device raised concerns about radiation exposure, or the possibility that it could be used as a weapon by militants.

However, Malaysian police said there are no signs that the device has fallen into the hands of terrorists. Investigations are ongoing.



