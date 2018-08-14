Khaw Boon Wan, Azmin Ali agree to continue HSR discussions 'in the coming weeks': MOT

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali met in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 11) to discuss the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) confirmed on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed the HSR project and agreed to continue discussions in the coming weeks," said MOT in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

This comes after Malaysia said on Saturday that a detailed report on the HSR project would be presented to Malaysia's Cabinet this week.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had previously said his government would discuss with Singapore how to postpone the HSR project.

Mahathir announced earlier this year that Malaysia would drop the project, saying it would not benefit his country.

The proposed 350km-long HSR line aimed to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to around 90 minutes by train, from the current 11 hours on existing train services.

