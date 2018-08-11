Malaysia says HSR report to be presented to Cabinet next week following meeting with Singapore

SEREMBAN: A detailed report on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project will be presented to Malaysia's Cabinet next week, following a meeting between the country's Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and a Singapore Government representative on Saturday (Aug 11).

This was according to Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who spoke to reporters at a flag-raising event in Seremban on Saturday.

“I understand that Azmin met the Singapore Government representative to discuss HSR issues earlier today," said Loke. "I haven’t received any feedback from him."

“But I am sure that it is about the direction and how to settle the (HSR) issue."

He said he had not been informed of the outcome of the discussions so far, and was waiting for the Cabinet meeting.

Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said earlier this month that no date has been fixed for HSR talks with Malaysia.

On Jul 23, Singapore received a letter from Azmin saying that Malaysia "was studying the details of the HSR Project and will commence discussions with Singapore soon", according to MOT.



Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had previously said his government would discuss with Singapore how to postpone implementation of the HSR project.

Mahathir announced earlier this year that Malaysia would drop the project, saying it would not benefit his country.

Construction on the project was due to start this year.



The proposed 350km-long HSR line aimed to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to around 90 minutes by train, from the current 11 hours on existing train services.