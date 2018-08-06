Malaysia, Singapore to discuss High-Speed Rail in August: Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: The discussion between Malaysia and Singapore on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Railway (HSR) will be held in August, said Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali on Monday (Aug 6).

“The official meeting will take place sometime in August," said Azmin.

Azmin had previously announced that the HSR meeting between both countries would take place by the end of July.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport said at the start of August that the Malaysian government has not proposed a meeting date to discuss the HSR project.



Azmin, however, added that his trip to Singapore over the weekend yielded a positive meeting with senior officials from Singapore on the HSR.

“Yesterday, I went to Singapore to visit Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Home Minister), and I took the opportunity to meet with senior officials from Singapore to discuss the HSR project.

"The meeting went in a positive manner,” Azmin told reporters on Monday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously said that the Malaysian government would discuss with Singapore how to postpone the implementation of the HSR project.



He said that the project was "not beneficial" as it will cost Malaysia a huge sum of money.

The Pakatan Harapan government also disclosed that the actual cost for the 350km railway linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore was RM110 billion (US$27 billion), double the figure of RM55 billion announced by the Barisan Nasional administration.