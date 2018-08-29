Mediacorp, property listing portal 99.co sign strategic digital partnership

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp and property listing portal 99.co signed a strategic partnership on Wednesday (Aug 29) to enhance the user experience in property searches online.

The agreement combines Mediacorp’s audience reach and commercial relationships together with 99.co’s listing base, content and data analytics tools to create more related news and information for property buyers, sellers and agents, the two companies said in a media release.

As part of the agreement, Mediacorp will also bring 99.co’s property content into its portfolio of digital assets.

“This is a match made in heaven,” said 99.co CEO Darius Cheung after the signing ceremony at Mediacorp Campus.

“We are Singapore’s leader in property listings, real estate content and analysis, and Mediacorp has a wide audience that will greatly boost 99.co’s brand and content exposure. This is a perfect fit to help fulfil a glaring opportunity and is a great win for consumers and clients all around.

“We look forward to strengthening our digital presence in Singapore and the region with Mediacorp as our media partner.”

The agreement, effective Sep 1, will also see Mediacorp becoming the exclusive representative for all of 99.co’s media sales in Singapore. In addition, Mediacorp will also have the right to represent the property portal in key markets outside Singapore on a non-exclusive basis.



“We are excited about 99.co becoming our second partner to join Mediacorp Partner Network (MPN), which we launched to create new possibilities for Mediacorp and our partners,” said Mediacorp chief commercial and digital officer Parminder Singh.

MPN is an initiative that brings Mediacorp together with partner organisations to deliver a richer experience for consumers and advertisers in Singapore.

“With 99.co, Mediacorp will offer specific property-related content to property buyers, sellers and agents in Singapore,” said Mr Singh.

“Through Mediacorp’s reach and relationships, 99.co will gain access to new consumers and advertisers in Singapore. Through this agreement, we aim to enhance the experience of those searching online for their homes and investments.”

Mediacorp’s digital assets include more than 50 products and brands in four languages (English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil) over a wide range of media platforms, ranging from digital to television and print. The company’s products reach 99 per cent of people in Singapore every week, according to the Nielsen Media Index.

Launched in 2015 in Singapore, the three-year-old listing portal 99.co is the largest residential property site in both Singapore and Indonesia, after a successful acquisition of Indonesia’s largest property site UrbanIndo.com earlier last year. It currently reaches more than 22.5 million property seekers across both markets annually.