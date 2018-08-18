Singapore Navy launches seventh Littoral Mission Vessel Dauntless

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on Saturday (Aug 18) launched Dauntless, its seventh Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV).

The LMV was launched at ST Engineering's Benoi Shipyard by Mrs Heng Hwee Nee, wife of Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the launch of Dauntless was a "significant milestone in the RSN's continued transformation to keep Singapore's waters safe".

The LMV programme is progressing well, said MINDEF.

Three LMVs - RSS Independence, RSS Sovereignty, and RSS Unity - were commissioned in 2017, while two previously launched LMVs - Justice and Indomitable - will be commissioned later this year, said the ministry. Fortitude, the sixth LMV, is presently undergoing sea trials.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mr Heng said that the LMV's name reflects the RSN's "determined spirit to overcome all adversity without fear", and that the name also captures the attributes of Singapore's founding generation.

"The Dauntless spirit will continue to guide the RSN in innovating and constantly improving itself to safeguard Singapore," he said.

Mr Heng also highlighted the importance of a strong navy to Singapore's defence.

"Our RSN’s ability to secure and keep these key sea lines of communication open, preserve our right to move freely in waters around the world, as set out by international law, is critical to Singapore’s prosperity and security," he said.