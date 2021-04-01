Francis Yuen replaces Tan Cheng Bock as PSP secretary-general

The Progress Singapore Party's new CEC includes eight new members.

SINGAPORE: Mr Francis Yuen has been appointed the new secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), replacing Dr Tan Cheng Bock who will now take on the role as chairman of the party.



PSP appointed its office holders on Wednesday (Mar 31) at a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at the party's headquarters at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, it announced on Facebook on Thursday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Yuen is promoted from assistant secretary-general to secretary-general, while former chairman Wang Swee Chuang is now vice-chairman.

Ms Kayla Low and Mr Phang Yew Huat are named treasurer and assistant treasurer of the party respectively.

They are among six new members of the CEC who were elected after PSP held its second party conference on Sunday.

The other four new members are Dr Ang Yong Guan, Ms Wendy Low, Mr Harish Pillay and Ms Jess Chua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Kayla Low, Dr Ang, Ms Wendy Low, and Mr Pillay were PSP candidates at last year’s General Election.

Ms Peggie Chua was also re-elected to the CEC, as were Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) Hazel Poa and Mr Leong Mun Wai.

Two other members were co-opted into the CEC on Wednesday night, namely Mr Taufik Supan and Mr Kumaran Pillai, who contested in Kebun Baru SMC in GE2020.

Mr Taufik Supan and Mr Kumaran Pillai were co-opted into PSP's CEC on Mar 31, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/PSP)

Advertisement

In a Facebook post on Sunday, PSP said the new CEC will serve for two years until March 2023.



Founder of the party Dr Tan said: “This is a significant milestone in PSP and the new CEC will chart the way for the party and our future.”

Following last year’s General Election, Ms Poa and Mr Leong took up two NCMP seats offered to the party.



The pair were part of a five-member team that contested West Cost GRC, along with Dr Tan, Mr Jeffrey Khoo and Mr Nadarajah Loganathan.

PSP garnered 48.31 per cent of the vote against the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran.

The NCMP scheme allows losing opposition candidates with the highest percentage of votes to be offered seats in Parliament, if the number of elected opposition members falls short of 12.

The two NCMP seats had been offered to the PSP, after the Workers' Party (WP) won 10 seats at last year's General Election.

