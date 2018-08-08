US sends 'best wishes' to Singapore for National Day

Singapore

US sends 'best wishes' to Singapore for National Day

Singapore and United States flags
Pedestrians walk past the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, adorned with the US and Singapore flags. (Photo: AFP / MANDEL NGAN)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (Aug 8) wished Singapore a year of peace, success, and happiness in a National Day greeting on behalf of the US government.

In a post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Singapore, Pompeo hailed Singapore as a "longstanding valued partner" and "friend in the Indo-Pacific region".

"For more than half a century, the United States and Singapore have enjoyed a close economic and security relationship based on a shared vision of stability, prosperity, and the rule of law," he said. 

READ: Kampung Admiralty a 'model for future public housing': Lee Hsien Loong in National Day Message

Highlighting the US-North Korea summit held in Singapore on Jun 12 this year, Pompeo said that Singapore's leadership and support in hosting the historic event represented a "commitment to our shared values".

READ: Highlights: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's historic summit

"We look forward to further strengthening this partnership to achieve mutual goals and co-operate on regional challenges in the region," he said.

"Congratulations on your 53rd anniversary and best wishes for a year filled with peace, success, and happiness."

Source: CNA/nc(aj)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark