US sends 'best wishes' to Singapore for National Day

SINGAPORE: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (Aug 8) wished Singapore a year of peace, success, and happiness in a National Day greeting on behalf of the US government.

In a post on the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Singapore, Pompeo hailed Singapore as a "longstanding valued partner" and "friend in the Indo-Pacific region".

Advertisement

"For more than half a century, the United States and Singapore have enjoyed a close economic and security relationship based on a shared vision of stability, prosperity, and the rule of law," he said.

Highlighting the US-North Korea summit held in Singapore on Jun 12 this year, Pompeo said that Singapore's leadership and support in hosting the historic event represented a "commitment to our shared values".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We look forward to further strengthening this partnership to achieve mutual goals and co-operate on regional challenges in the region," he said.

"Congratulations on your 53rd anniversary and best wishes for a year filled with peace, success, and happiness."