Woman arrested for stealing bags, clothes at shopping malls in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing bags and clothes at shopping malls along Orchard Road, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Aug 7).

The woman was arrested on Monday after officers from the Tanglin Police Division established her identity following ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

"Three bags and one dress were seized as case exhibits," the police said. They had been receiving reports of such stolen items since June, the police added.

The woman will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft, the police said. If found guilty, she may be jailed for up to seven years and fined, the police added.

"The Police would also like to remind retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, especially when large crowds are expected," the police said.

Retailers are advised to use an appropriate shop layout to ensure a good line of sight for the displays, put up advisory posters or signage against shop theft at prominent locations and display expensive merchandise in locked showcases, the police said.

Retailers are also advised to install closed-circuit television cameras with a recording system and an anti-theft alarm system, the police said. They should also deploy adequate security personnel to patrol premises and have them wear luminous vests for an increased visual deterrence effect.