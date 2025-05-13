Money Talks Podcast: Breaking down funeral costs in Singapore
Discussing funeral plans with your loved ones may be uncomfortable, but having the conversation early allows you to honour their wishes.
Planning a funeral can be a deeply emotional experience - but it can also come with significant financial costs.
Andrea Heng speaks with Ang Ziqian, vice-president of the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore and managing director of Ang Chin Moh Funeral Directors, on the costs and logistics of planning for a funeral.
Here is an excerpt of the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
What happens when customers are not satisfied with the services rendered by a funeral company? Can they get a refund? Can they renegotiate terms?
Ang Ziqian, Association of Funeral Directors Singapore:
I would always say that families have to make a very good call on how they choose a funeral director. Choose someone who is reputable … that's important.
So take the time to do the evaluation, do the planning in advance and not when the death has already occurred, because the family will not have the time, space or even the mood to do so.
So do it in advance. The best way to do funeral planning is when we are healthy and still mentally sound.
If I'm doing the pre-planning for myself, I'm able to express my wishes. My wishes (may) change every three to five years, and this is where I’ll need to speak to (and update) my preferred funeral director. (Or) something in the family has changed (and) I want to change my wishes. So it's (about) building a relationship with your funeral director. I think that's very important. It's not to the point where I've passed on, and I have no way of having my wishes carried out.
Andrea:
Would you have any last piece of advice, that quick pitch, for why we should perhaps think about planning our funerals early?
Ziqian:
As a funeral director, I've served thousands of families.
So what I do notice is when the loved one actually shared their wishes, and the ones left behind carry out those wishes, you can see that immense satisfaction.
“Okay, I've done what my mama wants. I've done what my papa wants.” And that truly is important for them, as compared to when they have completed the funeral and they ask themselves: “Did I do the right thing? Did I do what my mother wanted?”
Find more episodes of Money Talks here.
A new episode of Money Talks drops every Tuesday. Follow the podcast on Apple, Spotify or melisten for the latest updates.
Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg