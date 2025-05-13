Money Talks Podcast: Breaking down funeral costs in Singapore

So do it in advance. The best way to do funeral planning is when we are healthy and still mentally sound.

If I'm doing the pre-planning for myself, I'm able to express my wishes. My wishes (may) change every three to five years, and this is where I’ll need to speak to (and update) my preferred funeral director. (Or) something in the family has changed (and) I want to change my wishes. So it's (about) building a relationship with your funeral director. I think that's very important. It's not to the point where I've passed on, and I have no way of having my wishes carried out.

Andrea:

Would you have any last piece of advice, that quick pitch, for why we should perhaps think about planning our funerals early?



Ziqian:

As a funeral director, I've served thousands of families.