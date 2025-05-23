Deep Dive Podcast: Cabinet reshuffle - No big surprises but key moves to align the ministries under PM Wong’s 4G team
The Cabinet changes were “a little bit anti-climactic” says our guest, but it shows PM Lawrence Wong’s focus on maintaining stability in uncertain times.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled his Cabinet and one surprise was the lack of a second deputy prime minister. Instead, the new Cabinet includes place three coordinating ministers. What does that signal? And will there be more changes to come?
Steven Chia speaks to independent political observer Dr Felix Tan and Dr Elvin Ong of the National University of Singapore.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Steven Chia, host:
Let's move on and talk about some of the brand new folks and names that we saw running in the recent elections.
Widely expected - David Neo, Jeffrey Siow - they've both been given acting minister portfolios. Now help our listeners and viewers understand when we say "acting minister", what does that actually mean?
Dr Elvin Ong, assistant professor at the National University of Singapore:
So if you're placed as an acting minister, it kind of means that, yes, you are full minister, but you're put on probation.
So you're put on probation for maybe six months to a year and then Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will assess your performance and seek feedback within those six months to a year, I believe, and then decide whether you will be confirmed as a full minister.
So usually, acting ministers is what people get put into in the first place.
Dr Felix Tan, independent political observer:
I agree with you, Alvin, that it is always giving them (time) to try out the role and see whether they can actually perform.
Steven:
Oh okay, so you're saying this shuffle, this lineup right now may not last that long, that's your take.
Elvin:
Yeah, usually, whenever there's a new Cabinet lineup, there is I think maybe six months to a year, or maybe a year and a half, there will usually be another Cabinet reshuffle, just to either A, confirm the acting ministers as full ministers, and then B, maybe do some subtle shifts and promotions as well, if necessary.
Steven:
So it sounds a bit like almost everyone is on probation. He's kind of trying them out at different portfolios. A few other new names that we heard of: Dinesh Vasu, Jasmin Lau, Goh Pei Ming, Goh Hanyan and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi. Would this be the 5G leadership team you think?
Felix:
You cannot just put them straight into a role without testing the waters and to ensure that they are able to cope, whether they are able to make the role better, or even the portfolio better as well.
I think it's all about getting the ground right. And (PM Wong) has been talking about forming a very strong team, a very good team for him. He wants to work with people that are able to do the job, do the task.
