Deep Dive Podcast: Cabinet reshuffle - No big surprises but key moves to align the ministries under PM Wong’s 4G team

So usually, acting ministers is what people get put into in the first place.

Dr Felix Tan, independent political observer:

I agree with you, Alvin, that it is always giving them (time) to try out the role and see whether they can actually perform.

Steven:

Oh okay, so you're saying this shuffle, this lineup right now may not last that long, that's your take.

Elvin:

Yeah, usually, whenever there's a new Cabinet lineup, there is I think maybe six months to a year, or maybe a year and a half, there will usually be another Cabinet reshuffle, just to either A, confirm the acting ministers as full ministers, and then B, maybe do some subtle shifts and promotions as well, if necessary.

Steven:

So it sounds a bit like almost everyone is on probation. He's kind of trying them out at different portfolios. A few other new names that we heard of: Dinesh Vasu, Jasmin Lau, Goh Pei Ming, Goh Hanyan and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi. Would this be the 5G leadership team you think?

Felix: