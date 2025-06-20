Deep Dive Podcast: Jetstar Asia closure - Are the days of cheap fares over?

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Otelli Edwards, host:

I believe Changi Airport is aiming to expand its network to over 200 cities by the mid-2030s. But airlines will need to pay about 40 per cent more to land and park at Changi over time. To some extent, that’s going to affect Changi’s competitiveness as an aviation hub, don’t you think?

Dr Nitin Pangarkar, NUS Business School:

It will, but it's a question of who they are competing against, right? They cannot compete on cost versus, say, Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur. Probably, they are targeting the Dohas and the Dubais and so on. Basically, their basis of comparison is that.

When I arrived in Singapore 30 years ago, I must say that based on my impressions as a traveller, Changi seemed a lot more functional than luxurious.

Otelli:

Without the waterfalls and all the wonderful features.

Dr Nitin:

Yeah, without the waterfalls, without Jewel. There were only Terminals 1 and 2. (Terminal 2) was the new terminal at that time.