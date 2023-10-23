Work It podcast: What does it take to become a female general manager at an MNC by 40
Data suggests that the median age of general managers is 46. Yeoh Ying Ying was 39 when she took the top job.
I think everyone struggles with ... self doubt, self-limiting beliefs, or that people out there are way smarter than I am. But (along the way), great leaders that I've worked with gave me the confidence, projects I worked on helped me find my passion.
Jump to these key moments:
1:54 How a girl from Penang started her journey to an MNC
3:40 Finding her voice, passion and confidence as roles evolved
5:10 An incident at work that changed her career
10:51 What younger workers want out of work
12: 47 The myth about balancing work and career as a leader
24:20 What the future of healthcare looks like
