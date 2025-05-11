3 foreigners arrested over housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah area

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested on Sunday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in three cases of housebreaking and theft at three private residential units in the Bukit Timah area over the past few days.



Singapore police said during a media briefing on Sunday that it was alerted to the cases along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue between May 9 and May 10.

The three men are a 60-year-old Spanish/Colombian national, a 51-year-old Mexican national, and a 48-year-old Mexican/Colombian national.

They will be charged in court on Monday.

The police recovered a car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery and cash of more than S$6,000 (US$4,625), 3,100 euros and US$6,400 from the three.

The trio were arrested within 27 hours of the first case being reported, said the police. Two were nabbed along Jalan Kubor in the Lavender area, and the third along Tyrwhitt Road in Jalan Besar.

Officers from various departments established the identities of the suspects through ground enquiries as well as with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras.

Police said they were not ruling out the possibility of these three cases being linked to others, but added there was no evidence of a larger syndicate involved.