3 foreigners arrested over housebreaking cases in Bukit Timah area
SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested on Sunday (May 11) for their suspected involvement in three cases of housebreaking and theft at three private residential units in the Bukit Timah area over the past few days.
Singapore police said during a media briefing on Sunday that it was alerted to the cases along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue between May 9 and May 10.
The three men are a 60-year-old Spanish/Colombian national, a 51-year-old Mexican national, and a 48-year-old Mexican/Colombian national.
They will be charged in court on Monday.
The police recovered a car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery and cash of more than S$6,000 (US$4,625), 3,100 euros and US$6,400 from the three.
The trio were arrested within 27 hours of the first case being reported, said the police. Two were nabbed along Jalan Kubor in the Lavender area, and the third along Tyrwhitt Road in Jalan Besar.
Officers from various departments established the identities of the suspects through ground enquiries as well as with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras.
Police said they were not ruling out the possibility of these three cases being linked to others, but added there was no evidence of a larger syndicate involved.
This marks the latest in a string of landed property burglaries occurring since the middle of last year.
Between early June and August 2024, 10 cases were reported in private estates around the Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah Road, with stolen items valued at S$3.85 million.
Three suspects were arrested in relation to these cases, with more at large.
More housebreaking cases were reported in the Holland and Pasir Panjang areas in December last year, with two suspects possibly linked to an earlier syndicate arrested.
In those cases, the perpetrators were known to operate in small groups, entering Singapore on social visit passes and leaving shortly after the crime was committed.
They broke into residences by scaling walls or fences.
The three men arrested on Sunday will be charged with housebreaking and theft with common intention. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to 10 years and possibly fined.
The police advised those who encounter an intruder or any suspicious characters in their neighbourhood to remain calm and prioritise their safety and that of their family members.
They should shout to make loud noises if possible and observe and remember the suspect’s clothing, physical appearance and any distinctive features.
Members of the public should also take note of the suspect’s direction of escape and write down the registration number of the vehicle the suspect uses.
They should contact the police immediately to report the incident as soon as it is safe to do so.