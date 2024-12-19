Two suspects arrested after housebreaking cases in Holland and Pasir Panjang areas; may be linked to syndicate

It was also established that some of the valuables recovered were related to another case of housebreaking and theft along Zehnder Road in Pasir Panjang, which was reported to the police at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The suspects had committed the act while the police were already chasing them, Assistant Commissioner of Police Serene Chiu said during the press conference.

"Investigations are underway and the police have not ruled out the possibility that the two suspects are linked to the housebreaking syndicate active in Singapore in mid-2024," SPF said.

The spate of burglaries in landed estates between June and August are believed to be linked to foreign syndicates involving Chinese nationals.

On Monday, Chinese national Wu Jinxing, who was found with almost S$500,000 (US$370,000) worth of stolen luxury goods and cash was jailed for seven months.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing the benefits of criminal conduct from another individual.

Another two men, who are also Chinese nationals, stole S$570,100 of jewellery from a house along Windsor Park Road. While the men were caught before they returned to China, authorities did not manage to recover S$390,200 in jewellery belonging to the victim.

The duo came to Singapore for the purpose of breaking into houses to steal. At least five other Chinese nationals from the same syndicate had come to Singapore around June this year for the same purpose.

AC Chiu said the two suspects in the latest cases used the same modus operandi, such as scaling walls and climbing through windows.

Like with the other cases, two suspects were also involved at the same time.

"We do not believe that there are other suspects at the moment," she added.

The two men will be charged in court on Friday for housebreaking and theft with common intention. If convicted, they face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Since June, the police have stepped up measures to prevent and deter housebreaking and theft at private residential estates, which include additional police cameras at strategic locations and frequent police patrols.



"In the lead-up to the holiday seasons, the police have proactively engaged residents from the private residential estates and issued crime prevention advisories," SPF said.

The police added that while such crimes remain "generally low", residents are encouraged to adopt crime prevention measures such as installing CCTVs and burglar alarm systems to protect themselves and their houses.



Those who encounter an intruder or any suspicious characters in their neighbourhood should remain calm and prioritise their safety and that of their family members.



They should shout to make loud noises if possible and observe and remember the suspect’s clothing, physical appearance and any distinctive features.



Members of the public should also take note of the suspect’s direction of escape and write down the registration number of the vehicle the suspect uses.



They should contact the police immediately to report the incident as soon as it is safe to do so.