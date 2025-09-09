Easy online access to active mobility device parts driving illegal modifications, say industry players
Such modified devices were involved in 30 fires in the first half of this year.
SINGAPORE: For riders of active mobility devices (AMDs), going faster or lasting longer on a single charge is impossible – unless they resort to illegal and dangerous modifications.
“It's cheaper than buying a new bike. It's cheaper than buying official parts,” said a home-based mechanic who declined to be named.
These parts – such as batteries and motors – can be ordered from e-commerce platforms like AliExpress or Taobao, which will come from factories known to have poor quality control standards, he told CNA.
“As a result, some people might have really bad parts. When you slap them together into a bike and start powering it for the first time, it’s not going to go well.”
The widespread availability of such parts could be to blame for a spate of seizures of non-compliant AMDs this year, say industry players, as riders turn to online platforms to unlawfully modify their devices.
In the first seven months of 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) seized more than 500 non-compliant AMDs. These can include power-assisted bicycles, personal mobility devices and personal mobility aids.
The results of these modifications can be fatal as well.
AMDs were involved in 30 fires in the first half of this year, with the number of such fires rising by 21.8 per cent last year compared to 2023.
Three in five blazes involve devices found with modified parts or charged using non-original components, according to the authorities.
PREVALENCE OF PARTS ONLINE
While buying unofficial AMD parts is not against the law, their prevalence has made it easy for many to alter their devices in non-compliant ways or offer modification services – both of which are illegal.
CNA’s checks found as many as 1,000 listings for parts like PMD batteries on e-commerce platform Carousell alone.
In light of the recent spate of residential fires, the government is now considering “stiffer actions” against owners and retailers of non-compliant AMDs, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming on Aug 30.
Currently, those caught using non-compliant AMDs for the first time could be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 24 months, or both. Sellers can be fined up to S$40,000.
Industry players said modifications are partly driven by those looking to repair their worn-out devices for a cheaper price instead of replacing them.
For instance, riders can save about 20 per cent by fixing their e-scooter rather than getting a brand new one, which costs more than S$1,000.
It is also “very easy” to put the parts together but doing it right will take years of experience, said the home-based mechanic.
Mr Everett Yeow, founder of electronic components firm Baozaboy, said his company entertains about half of the modification requests it gets from customers and outsources the rest to other shops.
Most people ask for modifications to batteries, he noted.
“People usually use an aftermarket battery because it has a bigger … capacity. It will last them longer, especially for the food delivery rider - they ride one bike, one PMD to last for the whole day,” he added.
Mr Yeow also said controllers and motors are popular parts, as people want to go faster than 25kmh – the maximum device speed for motorised PMDs and e-scooters, to comply with the speed limit on cycling paths.
“If a customer requests, we can actually do it. But before we do it, before we sell to them, we always give them an advisory, a warning, to remind them that it's actually illegal in Singapore,” he added.
When asked why he takes this risk, he said he wants customers to purchase from a “reliable and safe source” rather than random sellers who could be importing dangerous parts.
Mr Yeow said he has noticed some of his listings on Carousell being removed from time to time.
“I can say that so far, no customer (has gotten) back to us that there's a fire outbreak in the house or damage … because after we have sales with them, from time to time, we reach out to them and ask them for updates,” said Mr Yeow.
FATAL INCIDENTS
However, some users have ended up paying with their lives for a poorly done job.
In 2021, a woman died after her son bought a modified PMD on Carousell and left battery packs charging on top of the device. This caused a fire to break out in their Ang Mo Kio flat.
Last month, two people died after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah. Authorities said preliminary findings indicate the fire could have started from the battery pack of a PMD in the living room.
Such battery packs can blow with just a single spark, which can happen when there is poor insulation or no circuit breaker board.
The risk is higher when it comes to the use of second-hand batteries that are beyond their lifespan, said Mr Kenneth Tay, co-founder of battery maker and repairer DogeTune.
“There are times where … the battery is good enough, but the electrical appliance, the way it's designed - the electrical system is not designed well. Wires are too thin here and there. Controllers are not properly insulated. Short circuits can happen,” he cautioned.
He estimated that at least 20 per cent of his customers are users of modified AMDs who bring in their batteries for checks. His company does not offer modification services.
When a customer comes to them for stronger batteries, Mr Tay said he advises them that modifying their AMDs is illegal.
He also tells customers if the batteries they want can support the electrical appliances they have – whether it be AMDs, drones or robots.
“More people are putting things together on their own. … I have observed a trend with very young people, from as young as 13 years old to 15 years old,” Mr Tay pointed out.
“By right, they're not supposed to have PMDs or PABs. The minimum age is 16 years old. However, there is a subculture already - in secondary schools, they like to ride bicycles … these youngsters, they may not have a lot of money of their own to spend.”
Mr Bobby Lai, head of business development at Singapore’s largest AMD retailer Mobot, said tighter enforcement is needed online to decide who is approved to sell AMD parts and what types of listings show up on e-commerce platforms.
He also flagged ways for riders to keep themselves safe in the second-hand market. For example, Mobot does trade-ins and helps customers to sell their old devices.
“We will always do a check first before we sell these second-hand devices,” he added.
“For the consumers, it's much more preferred that they come to a reputable shop, even if they are looking for a second-hand device, and not go online and just buy anyhow.”