Easy online access to active mobility device parts driving illegal modifications, say industry players

SINGAPORE: For riders of active mobility devices (AMDs), going faster or lasting longer on a single charge is impossible – unless they resort to illegal and dangerous modifications.

“It's cheaper than buying a new bike. It's cheaper than buying official parts,” said a home-based mechanic who declined to be named.

These parts – such as batteries and motors – can be ordered from e-commerce platforms like AliExpress or Taobao, which will come from factories known to have poor quality control standards, he told CNA.

“As a result, some people might have really bad parts. When you slap them together into a bike and start powering it for the first time, it’s not going to go well.”

The widespread availability of such parts could be to blame for a spate of seizures of non-compliant AMDs this year, say industry players, as riders turn to online platforms to unlawfully modify their devices.

In the first seven months of 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) seized more than 500 non-compliant AMDs. These can include power-assisted bicycles, personal mobility devices and personal mobility aids.

The results of these modifications can be fatal as well.

AMDs were involved in 30 fires in the first half of this year, with the number of such fires rising by 21.8 per cent last year compared to 2023.

Three in five blazes involve devices found with modified parts or charged using non-original components, according to the authorities.