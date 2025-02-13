Fires involving active mobility devices up 21.8% in 2024: SCDF

SINGAPORE: The number of fires involving active mobility devices (AMDs) rose by 21.8 per cent in 2024, according to annual statistics released by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday (Feb 13).

There were 67 cases last year, up from 55 in 2023.

Overall, SCDF responded to 1,990 fires in 2024, an increase of 1.8 per cent compared to 2023. Fires due to electrical origin and unattended cooking were the most common in homes.

There were 80 fire injuries and five fatalities in 2024.

Fires involving AMDs, such as power-assisted bicycles, personal mobility devices and personal mobility aids remain a concern, especially in residential premises, said SCDF.

SCDF said it will continue to disseminate safety advisories on AMD fires to the public.

These include reminders not to charge batteries for a prolonged period or leave them charging unattended overnight, and to refrain from purchasing or using non-original batteries.