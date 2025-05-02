'No room for error': A day in the life of a Singapore air traffic controller

SINGAPORE: Sitting in an air-conditioned control room, air traffic controllers may not look like they're in the thick of the action – but theirs is one of the most intense and high-stakes jobs in aviation.

For 36-year-old master air traffic control officer (ATCO) Ilyana Nabilah, every shift comes with the responsibility of keeping hundreds of lives safe in the sky.

“There’s no room for error in this job. We really have to put safety ahead of everything else,” she said.

While Hollywood-style emergencies are rare, ATCOs regularly navigate real-world crises – from weather disruptions and medical emergencies to sudden surges in air traffic.

During one shift, Ms Ilyana had to redirect a flight back to Singapore after a passenger suffered a heart attack onboard. She coordinated with the Changi Airport control tower and activated emergency medical services on the ground.

“It's through years of training and following certain protocols that help us keep calm,” she said.

Even with rigorous systems in place, the consequences of lapses are real. In January, a collision between a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport killed 67 people.

While investigations are underway, reports have indicated that understaffing at the control tower could be a factor.

Such incidents underscore the critical need for well-trained air traffic controllers – a need that is only set to grow.

With Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 expected to open in the mid-2030s, increasing the airport’s capacity by more than 50 per cent, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) anticipates a 40 per cent rise in demand for ATCOs.