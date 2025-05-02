'No room for error': A day in the life of a Singapore air traffic controller
With Changi Airport Terminal 5 opening in the mid-2030s, the demand for air traffic control officers is expected to grow by 40 per cent – a critical need in a role where precision is everything.
SINGAPORE: Sitting in an air-conditioned control room, air traffic controllers may not look like they're in the thick of the action – but theirs is one of the most intense and high-stakes jobs in aviation.
For 36-year-old master air traffic control officer (ATCO) Ilyana Nabilah, every shift comes with the responsibility of keeping hundreds of lives safe in the sky.
“There’s no room for error in this job. We really have to put safety ahead of everything else,” she said.
While Hollywood-style emergencies are rare, ATCOs regularly navigate real-world crises – from weather disruptions and medical emergencies to sudden surges in air traffic.
During one shift, Ms Ilyana had to redirect a flight back to Singapore after a passenger suffered a heart attack onboard. She coordinated with the Changi Airport control tower and activated emergency medical services on the ground.
“It's through years of training and following certain protocols that help us keep calm,” she said.
Even with rigorous systems in place, the consequences of lapses are real. In January, a collision between a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and a commercial jet near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport killed 67 people.
While investigations are underway, reports have indicated that understaffing at the control tower could be a factor.
Such incidents underscore the critical need for well-trained air traffic controllers – a need that is only set to grow.
With Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 expected to open in the mid-2030s, increasing the airport’s capacity by more than 50 per cent, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) anticipates a 40 per cent rise in demand for ATCOs.
FROM JOB FAIR TO CONTROL TOWER
Ms Ilyana joined CAAS in 2012 after discovering the role at a university job fair. A National University of Singapore graduate with a degree in project management, she had no aviation background and thought she would not qualify for the job.
But this was not the case – CAAS welcomes applicants from any academic discipline, said director of air traffic services Vincent Hwa.
The key qualities of an air traffic controller extend beyond academic credentials, he told CNA. They are selected for qualities like sharp cognitive skills, spatial awareness and the ability to stay calm under pressure.
Applicants undergo aptitude tests, personality assessments and interviews. Of the 1,000 to 1,200 applications received each year, only 50 to 60 are selected as probationary ATCOs.
New recruits undergo about 18 months of rigorous training at the Singapore Aviation Academy, comprising theory, simulator sessions, on-the-job training and a final validation check. ATCOs are eventually streamed into one of three roles: area, approach or aerodrome.
Ms Ilyana is an area ATCO, managing aircraft during the final climb and the cruising phase. She is also responsible for assigning safe cruising flight levels to aircraft and coordinating handovers between regional air traffic control centres.
Approach ATCOs handle aircraft transitioning between cruise and landing or take-off, and are also responsible for lining up aircraft for landing at Changi Airport, while aerodrome ATCOs oversee air traffic at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport, controlling the take-offs, landings and ground movements within the airport area.
Remaining calm is one of the toughest aspects of training, said Ms Ilyana. “You have to calculate a lot of things really fast and accurately. You need to know which information is crucial at that point of time.”
Excluding trainees, CAAS currently has about 500 ATCOs, and Ms Ilyana has been one since 2013. The oldest ATCO is 67 years old and the youngest 24 years old.
A DAY IN THE CONTROL CENTRE
CNA was given rare access to Ms Ilyana’s workplace at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre (SATCC), located near Changi Village.
An ATCO's shift typically lasts eight-and-a-half hours, with teams working around the clock. Before each shift, ATCOs attend a detailed briefing on factors like weather and expected air traffic conditions. Some work in pairs – like Ms Ilyana, where one of them communicates directly with pilots and the other is an assistant.
The control room hums with activity: alerts sound, phones ring and ATCOs are locked in concentration, eyes fixed on multiple screens.
While there are lull periods, air traffic can pick up suddenly, especially in adverse weather conditions. For instance, pilots may request to deviate from their flight path, and she will have to coordinate this with other controllers.
Communicating with multiple pilots concurrently can be intense and stressful, Ms Ilyana said. “People forget that there's only one controller and that we could be communicating to about 20 pilots at the same time.”
To maintain focus, controllers are required to take a 30-minute break every 60 to 90 minutes. During breaks, they may rest in the lounge or grab a snack and use their phones, which are off-limits inside the operations room to avoid distractions.
Even water bottles must be kept in designated caddies next to their workstations to prevent spills near equipment.
Despite having to juggle tasks and keep a laser-like focus during work, she would have it no other way.
“I love it because of the thrill and dynamic environment,” she said. “It's intellectually stimulating and at the end of the day, it gives me an immense sense of satisfaction.”
Ms Ilyana, a mother of two, also appreciates that the job doesn't follow her home.
“Once we plug out, we never have to bring our work home. Because of that, the time we have with our family is purely quality time,” she said.
One common misconception she encounters? That all air traffic controllers work in the iconic tower at Changi Airport.
“Most of us are based at SATCC. Only aerodrome ATCOs are at the tower,” she said.
Approach ATCOs and area ATCOs like Ms Ilyana work at the SATCC, which is not in Changi Airport but near Changi Village.
CHARTING THE FUTURE
To attract new talent, CAAS actively reaches out to students and mid-career jobseekers through career fairs, industry events, and social media campaigns.
The role offers a competitive salary, with additional allowances, benefits and performance-based incentives, said CAAS' Mr Hwa.
He added that there is also a clear career progression pathway and development opportunities for ATCOs. They have opportunities for specialisation in areas such as training and search and rescue operations, or to move into management roles.
To support staff well-being, CAAS has implemented mental health resources, fatigue risk management protocols and family-friendly policies, he said.
Looking ahead, Mr Hwa said air traffic management will increasingly be supported by technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These tools will help with "conflict detection" and trajectory-based operations, improving safety and efficiency.
Space-based communications and surveillance systems will also enhance global air traffic monitoring, especially in remote regions.
But even as the role evolves, one thing remains constant.
“Air traffic control remains a highly complex function with heavy responsibilities given its safety implications,” said Mr Hwa. “We do not at this point envisage that technology would completely replace the human.”